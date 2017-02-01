In Lagos Boy, 17, defiles neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter

The accused, 17, an admission seeker is being tried for defilement.

For allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter, a teenager, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 17, an admission seeker, who resides at No.16, Babayemi St., Agbado, suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at the accused residence.

Ogu said that the accused defiled his neighbour’s daughter and was caught by the victim’s mother.

“The victim’s mother caught them right in the act and raised an alarm.

“It was at the police station that the victim said the accused sexually harassed her on two occasions,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused N250,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to Feb. 8 for mention. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

