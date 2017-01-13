In Lagos Auto mechanic docked for defrauding ACP of N200,000

The accused collected the sum from ACP Tunji Disu on the pretext of buying a new brain box and a gear box for his car.

For allegedly defrauding an Assistant Police Commissioner of N200,000 on the pretext of changing his car’s brain box and gear box, an auto mechanic, Samuel Essien, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 33,who resides at Omobola Street, Surulere, is being tried for fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan told the court that the offence was committed sometime in December 2016 at University of Lagos Estate on Social Science Road, Magodo-Isheri, Lagos.

Aigbokhan alleged that the accused collected N200,000 from ACP Tunji Disu on the pretext of buying a new brain box and a gear box for his car.

“Instead of buying the brain box and gear, the accused repaired the old ones and fixed them in the car.”

The offence contravened Section 321(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused, entered a plea of 'not guilty'.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for mention. 

