In Lagos 2 men docked over theft of cell phone valued at N150,000

The accused are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

Enemy Within Salesman arrested for defrauding company of N22M

Two unemployed men were on Monday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing a pedestrian of his mobile phone valued at N150,000.

The accused: Bakare Adegoke, 20, and Lukman Lasisi, 20, both of whom are residents of Isolo area of Lagos State are  facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the suspects committed the offences on Dec. 9 at Itolo Gate, along Eric Moore in Surulere, Lagos.

Inuoha said that the accused robbed one Mr Opeyemi Dosunmu of his Samsung cell phone along the road.

“The accused intercepted the complainant on his way and forcefully collected his cell phone valued at N150,000 from him.

“The accused were apprehended by passers-by who handed them over to the police men on patrol,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 294 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The chief magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi granted the accused to a bail of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to March 6 for mention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

