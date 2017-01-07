In Kenya Woman bites off ear of lover's wife in supremacy battle

The police in Kenya are reportedly on a look out for a woman named Bor, who allegedly bit off the ear of her lover's wife, Grace Washeko.

According to a report by The Star News, Bor visited the victim at her office when she engaged her and chewed part of her ear.

Washeko, who is now at the hospital for treatment reported the case to the police, who are not making efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Narrating the incident, the victim said, “She laughed at me saying she had taken my husband away. I got angry and we began fighting. She bit my ear and swallowed the piece.

“I don’t know what is wrong with my husband because whenever he comes back, he complains that he is sexually starved and hungry. He acts very abnormally.

“His parents have asked him to end the relationship with the 40-year old woman but my 27-year old husband has refused to heed their call."

Bor, who is said to be from the Voi area of Kenya is reported to be on the run having understood the magnitude of her violent act.