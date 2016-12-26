In Katsina :  Man dies a day after wedding

The news concerning the man's death was revealed by a Facebook user who is supposedly close to him.
The story about his death was revealed by a Facebook user named Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, supposedly a friend to the deceased.
According to Olawale, the deceased passed away on December 25, 2016. He was reported to have gotten married the previous day.
No information about his death circumstances was given by the user who wrote, “Sad.Sad.Sad. This is quite a gigantic sad news. Auwal Sani got married on 24th December 2016 passed away 25th December 2016.
"He died together with his friend on his way back from Katsina where his wedding took place. May his gentle soul rest in peace…Amin.”
ALSO READ: Friends mourn young graduate who died in car crash
It is not clear if the deceased and his friend died in a road accident though the Facebook comment suggests he might have died in transit.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.