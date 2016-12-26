Home > Gist >

In Katsina :  Man dies a day after wedding

In Katsina Man dies a day after wedding

The news concerning the man's death was revealed by a Facebook user who is supposedly close to him.

A man in Katsina State named Auwal Sani, has reportedly given up the ghost in just a day after his wedding.

The story about his death was revealed by a Facebook user named Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, supposedly a friend to the deceased.

According to Olawale, the deceased passed away on December 25, 2016. He was reported to have gotten married the previous day.

No information about his death circumstances was given by the user who wrote, “Sad.Sad.Sad. This is quite a gigantic sad news. Auwal Sani got married on 24th December 2016 passed away 25th December 2016.

"He died together with his friend on his way back from Katsina where his wedding took place. May his gentle soul rest in peace…Amin.”

It is not clear if the deceased and his friend died in a road accident though the Facebook comment suggests he might have died in transit.

