In India :  Man divorces his wife, marries his mother-in-law

Mahto Suraj, A 22-year-old man has abandoned his 19-year-old wife Latila, and is said to have married his mother in-law, Asha Devi.

Mahto claims he fell in love with his 42-year-old mother-in-law after she paid them a visi5t in the village of puraini in Bihar, in the north-eastern part of India in 2015.

According to India Times, Asha left her husband who is a factory worker’s home in Delhi and started living with Suraj and had a court marriage and a formal temple wedding in June.

Suraj, however Is now pleading for the marriage bond to be broken so that he could return to his former wife, Latila. He said he had now realised his foolishness.

I have come to realize my foolishness. I admit I have committed the mistake, but will never repeat it in future. Now, I no longer treat her (Devi) as my wife, rather, I have started paying her regard as a mother and an in-law that she is. I am on my knees, I’m begging Lalita to take me back home for the sake of our son,” Mahto added.

Written by Yinka ijiiola

