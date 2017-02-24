In Ilorin Court orders remand of guard over alleged possession of stolen property

Other items stolen by the robbers were phones, cash, the motorcycle recovered from the accused and other valuables.

Road Accident 13 persons die in Kwara auto crash

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of one Moses Amos, a security guard, for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

The prosecutor, Zacchaeus Folohunsho, told the court that the accused was arrested on Feb. 21, around GRA, Ilorin, while riding a motorcycle belonging to an armed robbery victim.

The house of the victim was robbed in 2016.

He said that investigation conducted revealed that the suspect was in police custody before for stealing mattress, which was later recovered from him.

The prosecutor said that the owner of the mattress allowed him to go scot free because he did not want any litigation.

He said that the accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of being in possession of stolen property which contravened Section 319 of the Penal Code Law.

He prayed the court to remand the accused in prison, pending the completion of investigation.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Bello, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till March 6 for further mention.

