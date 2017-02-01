In Ibadan Court orders remand of 6 men over alleged murder of army colonel

The pleas of the six accused persons were not taken, while the case was adjourned till March 28, for mention.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

When The Cat Is Away Criminals celebrate death of Rivers CP
What A Man Can Do 2 female robbers nabbed in Port Harcourt (Photos)
End Of The Road Court remands 3 men over alleged armed robbery
In Osun Man sentenced to death over theft of Mercedes Benz
In Abuja Police arrest 6 suspected killers of policeman, 14 others
Way To Go High Court sentences man to death by hanging
In Kogi Court remands man in prison over kidnap of 5-year-old boy
Thank Your Stars ‘If no be police, dem for kill me’ – Robbery suspect confesses

An Omi-Adio Chief Magistrates’  Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday ordered the remand of six men over the alleged murder of Col. Anthony Okeyin , the Commandant, Command Day Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan.

The defendants- Solomon Agada-Emmanuel, 20; Taiwo Adeniyi, 33; Kehinde Bibisoye, 27; Andrew Ewere , 25; Udobata Orusa-Uzi, 28, and Ephraim Obi, 38, were arraigned on charges bordering on conspiracy, robbery and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Risikat Ebeloku –Mustapha, ordered that the six accused persons be remanded at Agodi Prison pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The pleas of the six accused persons were not taken, while the case was adjourned till March 28, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Musiliu Fatola, had told the court that the defendants allegedly robbed and killed the military officer on Dec. 11, 2016, in the school.

Fatola also said that the suspects robbed Okeyin of his Samsung X4 cell phone.

“The suspects allegedly caused the death of one Col. Ekok Anthony Okeyin, 52, unlawfully by throwing him from upstairs to the ground floor, which led to his death” the prosecutor said.

Fatola said that the offences contravened Sections 316, 324 and 401 and punishable under Sections 319 and 402 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State 2000. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer ‘There will be war in Nigeria if Buhari dies’ - Fulani manbullet
2 Buhari Taxi driver thrown into coma for spreading death rumour about...bullet
3 Unbelievable Kenyan couple spend N500 on wedding ceremonybullet

Gist

 
In Lagos Boy, 17, defiles neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter
Indian Hemp
In Lagos Woman jailed 18 months for trafficking marijuana
Given the advanced age of some Supreme Court justices President Donald Trump could make several nominations during his term, shaping the court's direction for a generation
Donald Trump All you need to know about his controversial refugee ban
Temba Lungu killed his friend to inherit his wife.
In Lagos 8 employees arraigned over alleged theft of employer’s N3m