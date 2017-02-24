In Ibadan Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage over battery

The President of the court, said it was necessary to put an end to the marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved the 12-year-old marriage between Tawakalitu and her husband Saheed Saka over incessant battery.

Mr Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, said it was necessary to put an end to the marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

“Therefore, in the interest of peace and tranquillity, the union between Tawakalitu and Saheed has ceased to be henceforth,” he ruled.

Odunade awarded custody of the two children produced from the union to Tawakalitu.

He directed Saheed to pay monthly feeding allowance of N3, 000 for the upkeep of each of the two children and be responsible for their education and other welfare.

In her petition to the court, Tawakalitu said that her husband was slowly killing her through constant battery and lack of care.

“Since I got married to Saheed, I have not known any peace of mind, as it is one day, one trouble in his home."

“He turns me into a punching bag at any slightest opportunity and if anybody attempts to rescue me, Saheed descends on such a person with terrible beatings."

“Worst still, he has made no provision for the feeding of the children and I, let alone the education of the children."

“My lord, I am totally frustrated with living under him as a spouse,” Tawakalitu told the court.

However, Saheed, who opposed the divorce suit, refuted all the allegations levelled against him by Tawakalitu.

“My lord, it is not true that I beat Tawakalitu my wife."

“It is also not true that I refused to give our children education."

“I have made adequate provision for their feeding and I don’t know why Tawakalitu has cooked up all these lies."

“Please, don’t separate us, I will do more at taking care of them,” Saheed pleaded.

Saheed earned his livelihood as a commercial motorcyclist and resides at Akuro, while Tawakalitu, a petty trader resides at Popoyemoja area of Ibadan. 

