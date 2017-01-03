In Enugu Police detains murder suspect

The police in Enugu said a suspect, one Onyekachi Omego has been detained in connection with the death of one Ohabuike on Dec. 25 at Oduma community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement given to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said the assailant hit the victim on the head with a stick.

“Ohabuike suffered injury in the attack and was rushed to the nearby Health Centre in Oduma and later to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku/Ozalla where he was confirmed dead’’, he said.

Amaraizu said the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary in Awgu District Hospital awaiting autopsy.

He said the police had launched full investigation into the matter to unravel the true motive and circumstances that led to the incident.