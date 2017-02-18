In Enugu Police arrest 4 suspects over illegal revenue collection

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested four suspected illegal revenue collectors, who specialised in extortion and terrorising members of the public by disguising as environmental officers in Enugu.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, on Friday in Enugu.

Amaraizu noted that the suspects were nabbed on Feb. 15 at Upper Chime Avenue axis of Enugu metropolis.

He said that the operatives of the New Haven Division of the command, through intelligence information, caught the suspects red handed.

“The suspects, who gave their names, are helping police operatives of the state’s Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (CIID) in their investigations.

“The suspects are regretting their nefarious activities.

“They maintained that they are not Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) officials but once worked in the agency before they were laid off and that they needed to get life going as they faced economic hard time,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that two fake ESWAMA identity cards, two ESWAMA emblems and suspected receipts with ESWAMA inscriptions were recovered from the suspects.