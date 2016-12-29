Home > Gist >

In Ekiti :  Pastor allegedly molest 5 year old girl

Gabriel Asateru, a 53-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl on December 23, 2016. in Ifisin community, Oye Local Government area in Ekiti state.

Following his arrest, Asateru has been remanded in prison custody by the Ado Ekiti magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti.

According to the police prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, by petting her and bringing her to sit on his lap.

The police said the case file of the matter had been duplicated and that he had sent same to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken when the matter was mentioned because of his counsel, Mr. Tunde Olayemi, sought for a date of adjournment pending the presentation of the report of the DPP.

Modupe Afeniforo, The magistrate while commenting on the matter, decried what she described as the incessant occurrence of rape in the state and has consequently ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter to February 15, 2017, for hearing.

Written by Yinka Iyiiola

