In Ekiti 2 men remanded in prison over alleged murder

‎An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti on Tuesday ordered the remand of two men, Sunday Philip, 18, and Terlumun Jar, 17, for alleged murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bayo Ajiboye, told court that the duo committed the offence on Feb. 7 in Omu-Ekiti.

Ajiboye alleged that the two men conspired and murdered one Ahmed Usman.

“They defendants killed the man, cut off his head and left the body inside the bush in Omu-Ekiti,” Ajiboye said.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 320 and 319 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The plea of the defendants was not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison custody, pending an advice from the office of the director of public prosecutions.

Afeniforo adjourned the case till May 24.