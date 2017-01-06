In Ekiti 2 men docked for alleged terrorism

He alleged that the defendants sent a message to the Divisional Police Headquarters Iworoko, Ekiti, threatening to bomb the station.

  Published:
(This Day)

Two men,  Adebayo Shaib, 36,‎ and Olaifa Oluwasanmi, 30, were on Thursday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged terrorism.

The accused are facing charges bordering on terrorism.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2016 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants sent a message to the Divisional Police Headquarters Iworoko, Ekiti, threatening to bomb the station.

They were tracked through the message they sent to the station,’’ he said.

Olasunkanmi sought for an adjournment to enable him send the file to the office ‎of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The offence contravened Section 3 (a) and (b) of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law, 2015.

Counsel to the accused persons, Mr Olabode Agbaje also urged the court to adjourn the case for an advice from the DPP.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, remanded the accused persons in prison custody and adjourned the case till Jan. 25.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

