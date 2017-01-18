In Edo Police arrest Inspector for alleged extra-judicial killing

The Edo Commissioner of Police revealed this at a news a conference on Wednesday in Benin.

  • Published:

In Kano Police avert bloody clash
In Niger Police appeal for information on killers of Inspector, others
In Plateau Police rescue 145 children being transported to unknown destination
Ibrahim Idris US donates 8 military-grade tents to Nigerian police
Ibrahim Idris U.S. donates military grade tents to Nigeria Police
In Kuje Traders urge DPO to intensify Police patrol
Ibrahim Idris IG says Police will sanction erring officers
Ibrahim Idris Reps to order arrest of Police IG over alleged diversion of N1.8bn
Fatai Owoseni Commissioner of Police says Chivita workers’ protest was professionally handled
In Borno Police raid uncovers baby factory

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said the command would recommend a serving Inspector being investigated for extra-judicial killing for `discharge’ from service if found guilty.

Gwandu, who stated this at a news a conference on Wednesday in Benin, said “there is no sacred cow in the force’’.

He also disclosed that the command had in the last one week arrested 27 suspected criminals in different hideouts in the state.

He said police detectives arrested the suspects with various dangerous arms and ammunition.

The commissioner said those arrested included six suspected armed robbers, five suspected kidnappers, 13 suspected cultists and three cyber crime suspects.

He listed some of the arms and ammunition recovered from them to include cut-to-size guns, cartridges, pistols, locally made short guns, double barreled gun and pump action gun.

He restated the command’s preparedness to combat crime in the state and stressed that Edo was no longer a safe haven for criminals.

Gwandu enjoined all residents of the state to be law abiding and cooperate with the Police by volunteering useful information that would assist the command in taming criminal elements.

He said all the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations into the cases were concluded.

The commissioner further disclosed that the command had arrested no fewer than 40 persons for flouting the state government’s directive on the ban on collection of illegal taxes and revenue.

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu

(Nigerian Observer)

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Evil Genius End of the road for fake lawyer who won cases at the...bullet

Gist

A woman enters the city cathedral in Yakutsk
Subzero Photos of the world's coldest village will leave you shivering
A pole dancer
Pole Dancing Ladies, would you ever consider taking it up?
 
Moet Celebrate the now with Moet Nectar Imperial
Graphic Content
Child Abuse Mother of 7-yr-old boy tortured to death by father cries out