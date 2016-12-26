In Ebonyi :  Woman gives birth to conjoined twins, babies die

This is said to be the first known case of conjoined twins in the state.
This is said to be the first known case of conjoined twins in the state.
According to reports, the health centers in Umueeka Ngbo Local Government area where she was registered for care could not deliver her of the babies. She was then referred to St. Theresa's hospital Abakaliki.
The delivery process got complicated when the multiple legs to the babies were the first to come out. She was immediately taken for a caesarean section. The conjoined twins were delivered dead.
Chudi Egbuonu, the doctor in charge of her delivery stated that situations like this are most likely caused by the consumption of harmful medication such as herbal drugs during the first trimester of pregnancy.
Written by Yinka Ijiiola
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.