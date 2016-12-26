In Ebonyi :  Woman gives birth to conjoined twins, babies die

Agbo Josephine, a mother of four gave birth to a set of conjoined twins on December 15, 2016, in Abakaliki Ebonyi state.

This is said to be the first known case of conjoined twins in the state.

According to reports, the health centers in Umueeka Ngbo Local Government area where she was registered for care could not deliver her of the babies. She was then referred to St. Theresa's hospital Abakaliki.

The delivery process got complicated when the multiple legs to the babies were the first to come out. She was immediately taken for a caesarean section. The conjoined twins were delivered dead.

Chudi Egbuonu, the doctor in charge of her delivery stated that situations like this are most likely caused by the consumption of harmful medication such as herbal drugs during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Written by Yinka Ijiiola