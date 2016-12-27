In Delta :  Woman, her 4 grandchildren killed on Christmas day

Madam comfort Ubani alongside with four of her grandchildren whose names haven't been identified were killed at Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state, on Christmas day.

According to reports, it is believed that the family members were shot dead and burnt beyond recognition in their apartments by the assassins. The incident which happened between Saturday evening and early hours of Sunday has created tension in their area.

Benjamin Ogbechie, another source Said the hoodlums struck when the deceased were sleeping and could not do much to rescue themselves. “The grandmother and three of the children burnt right inside the parlor, while the fourth child, who was wearing a school uniform, was found dead somewhere else in the compound. The cause of fire we cannot tell, but we saw pieces of clothes forced into their mouths and wondered what could have caused that.”

Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, The state commissioner of police visited the scene on Sunday and described the incident as pathetic and assured the people that police would get the culprit behind the cruesome killing.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, The Police Public Relations Officer while confirming the incident said the investigation into the matter had begun. He added that the corpses had been deposited at a morgue in the area pending investigations.

Written by Yinka Ijiiola