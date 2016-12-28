Home > Gist >

In Delta :  Man demands N4m from uncle after staging own abduction

In Delta Man demands N4m from uncle after staging own abduction

Justice Ifeanyi reportedly staged his own kidnapping in order to get N4 million from his uncle.

  • Published:
Kidnapping. play

Kidnapping.

(Punch)

In Lagos Gunmen abduct female Customs officer
In Ekiti Local govt engineer murdered in Ado
End Of The Road 636 kidnappers, robbery suspects, more arrested in Bauchi
Ovie of Agbarha Monarch rescued from gunmen less than 24 hrs after abduction
Boys Are Not Smiling Driver kidnaps ex-employer for sacking him
Evil Mastermind 23-yr-old man kidnaps nephew, demands N4m ransom
In Kastina Man kidnaps his nephew for ransom

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a man named Justice Ifeanyi, for staging own abduction and demanding N4 million from his uncle.

According to a Daily Post News report, the suspect planned on using the money to complete his father's house in Rivers State.

Ifeanyi was paraded alongside other criminals on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at the state police command in Asaba.

He said, “I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village.

“The gang began to threaten me when my uncle refused to pay the ransom so I had to run away.

“I was apprehended while running away from my other accomplices."

ALSO READ: Man kidnaps his nephew for ransom

Staging of one's own abduction has been a common practice in the Niger-Delta region, an area that has seen a large sum of kidnapping in the year, 2016.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Rahma Haruna Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is deadbullet
3 In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his bossbullet

Gist

A Versace store
Versace Former employee claims fashion brand has code for black people
The notorious Matharoo sisters
Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting billionaire
Nigerian Army
Close Shave! Nigerian soldiers escape death in train-truck collision
Court gavel
In Ogun Man gets N150, 000 bail for alleged stealing