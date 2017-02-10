In Brazil Woman parades husband's lover naked on the street

A viral video showed the angry wife holding the lady by her hair, while urging her sons to alert the neighbors just for the scornful display.

  • Published:
Woman parades husband's lover naked on street play

Woman parades husband's lover naked on street

(Daily Mail)

What A Shame! Lady caught hiding stolen clothes inside private part (Video)
Road To Hell Married woman dies during sex romp with lover in Lagos
Close Shave Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
Corporate Thief Well-dressed man caught for stealing baby food in Malawi
Spiritual Attack Man pulls clothes, runs 2km naked in Abuja
Rituals Alert Human skulls, basin of blood found inside church in Imo (Graphic Photos)

An unidentified Brazilian woman who resides in Cubatao, Sao Paulo has given her neighbors a good show after parading her husband's lover on the street - naked.

The Daily Mail News reported that the woman caught the lover who is 20 years old in bed with the husband who was also not identified.

A viral video showed the angry wife holding the lady by her hair, while urging her sons to alert the neighbors just for the scornful display.

As her final act, the woman reportedly cut off some part of the victim's hair, an act that was condemned by local police.

She was soon arrested for crimes such as bodily injury, defamation, crime of intolerance, violence against women and torture, a report stated.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 War Monger "Northerners will destroy Nigeria if PMB dies"- Hausa manbullet
2 Big Mess Christ Embassy pastor in soup for scamming man of N4.5mbullet
3 Morning Teaser '35 years ago, I abandoned my son; today, I need him'bullet

Gist

The deceased, Ahmed Dele
Barbaric herdsman beheaded in Ekiti
Good Deed Army gives cash reward to disabled man beaten by soldiers
Actor renews contract with Martini as Brand Ambassador
Bryan Okwara Actor renews contract with Martini as Brand Ambassador
Should we believe Femi Fani-Kayode's accusations that APC is the sponsors of Boko Haram?
Femi Fani-Kayode Former Aviation Minister bombs Lai Mohammed