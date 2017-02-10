In Brazil Woman parades husband's lover naked on the street

An unidentified Brazilian woman who resides in Cubatao, Sao Paulo has given her neighbors a good show after parading her husband's lover on the street - naked.

The Daily Mail News reported that the woman caught the lover who is 20 years old in bed with the husband who was also not identified.

A viral video showed the angry wife holding the lady by her hair, while urging her sons to alert the neighbors just for the scornful display.

As her final act, the woman reportedly cut off some part of the victim's hair, an act that was condemned by local police.

She was soon arrested for crimes such as bodily injury, defamation, crime of intolerance, violence against women and torture, a report stated.