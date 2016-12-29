In Brazil :  Couple kill pregnant woman, cut baby from her belly

Couple who have been unable to give birth have been arrested for luring a pregnant woman to their home, cutting her womb to remove her baby, killing both mother and child in the process.

Thaina da Silva Pinto, 21 and her husband Fabio Luiz Lima, 22 have been married for 3 years but couldn’t have children because of cysts in the wife’s ovary.

However, they pretended to friends and family that she was pregnant and even went as far as posting photos of her swollen tummy on social media. Thaina then joined a Whatsapp group for people wanting to donate baby items where she then got access to pregnant women in need.

It is believed that she had contacted other poor pregnant women under the guise of offering them charity, but upon discovering they planned to show up with friends she cancelled the meeting. Mirror UK reported.

They were able to successfully lure 22-year-old Rayanni Christini Costa to their home under the pretense of donating baby items to her. She went there alone to collect the non-existent items after dropping her daughter off at the crèche, only to meet her end.

CCTV footage showed Rayanni meeting her abductor, Thaina, at the Central do Brasil train station in Rio before Thaina convinced her to follow her back home where her husband was waiting. The police have disclosed that a knife was found in a room in the couple’s home and there were pools of blood in more than one room.

The charred remains of what is believed to be Rayanni’s body and her baby’s was also found in the home of the couple in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mirror UK added.

The couples have been arrested and charged to court.

Written by Lanre Shitta