In Borno NSCDC says youths hypnotise teenagers to indulge in rape

NSCDC boss in Borno has said that the command had recorded three cases of rape in one week between Dec.20 and December 30, 2016.

  • Published:
play

In South Africa Nigerian man charged with using 12-year- old girl as sex slave denied bail
Castrate Him 61-yr-old man arrested for raping a 10-yr-old girl for months
In Ekiti Pastor allegedly molest 5 year old girl
In Myanmar Men may face jail for not marrying pregnant women
Kemi Olunloyo Controversial media personality denounces the Quran
Sex Fiend 69-yr-old man docked for raping his friend’s 5-yr-old daughter
‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offer
In Niger Police apprehend blind beggar who lured boys into homosexuality
In Lagos Lady who slept with a dog for money narrates experience

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday said some youths in Maiduguri now hypnotised teenage girls with drugs and charms in order to rape them.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the command had recorded three cases of rape in one week between Dec.20 and Dec. 30, 2016.

The ugly trend was reported by parents of the victims (names withheld), from Gomari Coasting, London Ciki and Jidari Polo in  Maiduguri.

“The victims who are teenagers aged between 13 and 14 years old, confessed that some youths had canal knowledge of them using drugs and charms during which none of them could recall what happened.

“The command also conducted a medical examination on the girls which revealed that there was a serious penetration while the others were confirmed to be pregnant.

” The three girls  recalled that they were abducted in a tricycle before they were taken to separate location where they were raped.

“We, therefore, call on parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children and wards, and monitor their movements.

“No arrest has been made so far, but the command will work tirelessly to bring the culprits to book,” the commandant said.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas daybullet
2 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
3 Pulse List How to be a real Lagos big girlbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Ex-BBA contestant, Nando
Nando Former BBA housemate reportedly ruined by drug abuse
Past Nigerian leaders singing a hymn
Past Leaders Watch Obasanjo, Gowon, others sing popular hymn [video]
 
Yves Rocher Cosmetic brand launches new boutique in Lagos