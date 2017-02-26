In Borno NSCDC arrest teenager for alleged impersonation

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday arrested a 16-year-old boy (name withheld) for allegedly parading himself as one of its Arm Squad Personnel.

Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the suspect was arrested at NNPC Mega station, Damboa road, in the state capital on Feb 18.

“The operatives arrested the culprit around Mega Area wearing our Arm Squad uniform with the logo of the Corps, thus parading himself as a member.

“When interrogated, he claimed to have been given the uniform by his brother, who serves in the southern part of Nigeria,’’ Abdullah said.

He said that this trend portended danger as Boko Haram insurgents “now wear camouflage of security agencies to wreak havoc.

“We hope this arrest will lead us to more discoveries of these impersonators,’’ he said.

He call on members of the public to be on the alert and report those they were suspecting to be fake security operatives, to the appropriate authorities.