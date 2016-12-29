In Benin :  2 men arraigned in court for acts of homosexuality

The accused are to remain in prison following charges of conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing brought up against them.
As a result, the court has ordered that they be remanded in prison until their next hearing fixed for January 4, 2017.
The Daily Post News reported that the pair are being charged with conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing.
O.A. Enebabor, the prosecutor on the case told the court that the accused committed the crime around December 14 and 17, 2016.
The prosecutor also stated that Frank stole a Techno Y6 phone valued at N25, 000 which belongs to a man named Solomon Shaibu.
Their crime contravened Section 516, 214 (3), 217 (3) and 390 (3) of the criminal Code.
