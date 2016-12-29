Home > Gist >

In Benin :  2 men arraigned in court for acts of homosexuality

In Benin 2 men arraigned in court for acts of homosexuality

The accused are to remain in prison following charges of conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing brought up against them.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

In Lagos Nurse arrested for pulling off baby’s hand during delivery
O Death! 400-level female student found dead after missing for days
Gruesome Murder Imo police release statement on man killed days to his wedding
Castrate Him 61-yr-old man arrested for raping a 10-yr-old girl for months
Femi Otedola Matharoo sisters apologise to billionaire [video]
Big Dreams ‘We wanted to celebrate the Yuletide like rich men’ – Robbery suspects
Living By The Sword Suspected cult member murdered by rivals in Benin (Graphic Photos)

Two men, Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22, have been arraigned before the Oredo Magistrates’ Court, Benin, for engaging in homosexuality.

As a result, the court has ordered that they be remanded in prison until their next hearing fixed for January 4, 2017.

The Daily Post News reported that the pair are being charged with conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing.

O.A. Enebabor, the prosecutor on the case told the court that the accused committed the crime around December 14 and 17, 2016.

ALSO READ: Police apprehend blind beggar who lured boys into homosexuality

The prosecutor also stated that Frank stole a Techno Y6 phone valued at N25, 000 which belongs to a man named Solomon Shaibu.

Their crime contravened Section 516, 214 (3), 217 (3) and 390 (3) of the criminal Code.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
3 ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this Decemberbullet

Gist

A broken bottle used as weapon of attack
Ruthless Bus conductor stabs man to death after robbing him
Seun Olorunfemi
Hit-and-run Reckless driver kills OAU medical student
Rapper Olamide throwing up the middle finger at Headies 2015.
2016 What a year this has been
An Afghanistan woman (Illustration)
What A Life Woman beheaded for shopping without husband in Afghanistan