In Bariga Police rearrest suspected cultist terrorising residents

The suspect popularly known as J.Plug, was arrested and presented to newsmen on Aug. 24, 2016.

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday said it had rearrested a 36-year-old  suspected cultist terrorising residents of Bariga area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect popularly known as J.Plug, was arrested and presented to newsmen on Aug. 24, 2016.

He then confessed to have killed two persons since joining the Eye confraternity in 2009.

According to the  Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, the suspect who mysteriously got out of prison in November 2016 following his arrest in Aug. 2016, is a notorious cultist.

J.Plug  has been indicted in armed robbery and murder cases dated as far back as 2008 to 2010.

“He is a member of the Eye confraternity and has gone to prison for about two years.

” The circumstances that led to his release from prison is currently being investigated

“It is still being looked into, either its our officer or a judiciary staff that masterminded his release.

” We will leave no stone unturned as anybody either internally or externally is found involved in his release will be brought to book,” he said.

The suspect, however, said that he had since dissociated himself from the group following his several arrests by the police.

I am no longer a member of any cult group since my mother warned me and cried all day.

“I did not jump bail and I always report to court whenever  I have a case to answer,” he said.

