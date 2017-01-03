In Australia Nurse sacked for tagging friends on funny video of woman dropping stomach on a man

Michael Renson tagged two colleagues in the viral video of a woman dropping her stomach onto a man’s back while saying ‘how heavy is that?’ and ‘you little horsey’.

A nurse was sacked for sharing sexually explicit content after he tagged his friends on a Facebook video of a woman dropping stomach on a man.

The hospital worker was reported to HR at Bendigo Health, north of Melbourne, Australia, and subsequently sacked.

Mr Renton, who has a ‘long and exemplary employment record’ for nearly 20 years, said it was meant to be a harmless prank and was confident that they would have seen it as a joke. Metro UK reported.

The management however said that Renton brought the hospital’s reputation into disrepute, adding that his dismissal was deserved.

Written by Femi Shitta

