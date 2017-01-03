In Australia Nurse sacked for tagging friends on funny video of woman dropping stomach on a man

A nurse was sacked for sharing sexually explicit content after he tagged his friends on a Facebook video of a woman dropping stomach on a man.

Michael Renson tagged two colleagues in the viral video of a woman dropping her stomach onto a man’s back while saying ‘how heavy is that?’ and ‘you little horsey’.

The hospital worker was reported to HR at Bendigo Health, north of Melbourne, Australia, and subsequently sacked.

Mr Renton, who has a ‘long and exemplary employment record’ for nearly 20 years, said it was meant to be a harmless prank and was confident that they would have seen it as a joke. Metro UK reported.

The management however said that Renton brought the hospital’s reputation into disrepute, adding that his dismissal was deserved.

