In America :  Santa Claus gives out candy before robbing a bank

Having successfully obtained the money from the cashier, he walked out of the bank safe, sparking a police hunt.
The bad Santa, described as black and 5ft 9ins tall, walked into Memphis City Employee Credit Union giving out candy canes to several employees and customers and wished them a merry Christmas.
Then he handed a note to the bank cashier demanding money.
Having successfully obtained the money, he walked out of the bank safe, sparking a police hunt.
Officers did not say how much money had been taken but no arrests have been made.
Written by Lanre Shitta
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.