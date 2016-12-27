In America :  Santa Claus gives out candy before robbing a bank

Police released a surveillance video of a bank robber who disguised himself as Santa Claus, handing staff sweets, chocolates and wishing them a merry Christmas before demanding cash.

The bad Santa, described as black and 5ft 9ins tall, walked into Memphis City Employee Credit Union giving out candy canes to several employees and customers and wished them a merry Christmas.

Then he handed a note to the bank cashier demanding money.

Having successfully obtained the money, he walked out of the bank safe, sparking a police hunt.

Officers did not say how much money had been taken but no arrests have been made.

Written by Lanre Shitta