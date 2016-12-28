Home > Gist >

In America :  Prisoners escape jail by breaking the toilet

Police are looking for six prisoners who escaped from jail in Cocke County, Tennessee, early on Christmas morning.

The inmates escaped by breaking the water closet and crawling through a hole behind it.

The bolts holding the toilet had rusted and the prisoners were able to remove it.

They then busted a hole through the concrete behind it, which had been damaged during plumbing repairs. SKY news added.

Although, some media houses reported that the police have captured five of the six inmates but one remains on the run. It was unclear what the men were charged with.

