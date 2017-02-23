In Abuja Man in court over alleged possession of dangerous weapon

A 22-year-old man, Haruna Sheriff, was on Thursday arraigned in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapon.

The defendant, who resides at Utako village, Abuja, however denied the two-count charges preferred against him.

The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Suleiman Abubakar of the same address as the defendant, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Feb. 15.

Dalhatu said that the complainant, a security man, arrested the defendant while on patrol at night.

He alleged that the defendant was caught with a cutlass and mask.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, Sheriff could not give any satisfactory explanation as to where he was coming from or going to, and why he was in possession of the weapon.

Dalhatu also said that the offence contravened Sections 319 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and his counsel, Cynthia Nnamdi, applied for his bail, and assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted him bail in the sum of N5, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Sadiq said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the matter till March 23, for further hearing.