In Abuja Man bags 2 months imprisonment for failure to pay debt

A Grade 1 Area Court in Karmo, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced one Ali Sani to two months imprisonment for failing to repay N80,000 he borrowed from his neighbour.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave Sani an option of N10, 000 fine.

The judge ordered him to pay the N80, 000 to the neighbour, Mrs Mamuna Isyaku.

Sani, who resides at Angwan Hausawa, Karmo, was convicted of breach of trust and cheating.

He had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge, and prayed for leniency.

Sani claimed that he did not plan to convert the money for personal use, as charged.

The prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, had told the court that Sani collected the sum from Isyaku to buy a motorcycle but refused to pay back.

She said that all efforts to recover the money or motorcycle from Sani were fruitless.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 312 of the Penal Code.