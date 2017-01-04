In Abuja I stole because of my daughter’s sickness - convict

In his plea for leniency, Pallelu Abdullahi has told an Abuja court that he stole because of his daughter’s sickness.

A Gudu Upper Area Court in FCT, on Wednesday sentenced two men, Pallelu Abdullahi and Bello Yakubu to 12 weeks imprisonment for stealing solar energy panels.

The convicts, Abdullahi, 29, and Yakubu, 38, both pleaded guilty to the four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, theft, being in possession of stolen items and mischief.

In his plea for leniency, the first convict, Abdullahi told the court, “ I stole because of my daughter’s sickness.’’

Passing the sentence, the Upper Area Court judge, Mr Umar Kagarko said he gave the light sentence due to their plea for mercy.

The judge, who also gave the convicts an option of N12, 000 fine, ordered that the stolen items being property of the Federal Government, should be returned to the government within 30 days.

The prosecutor, Mr Joshua Ayanna told the court that police surveillance team attached to Wuye Divisional Headquarters arrested the convicts on Dec.31 while on patrol at night.

He said the third person absconded and was still at large.

Ayanna said they were arrested “while removing solar energy panels, properties of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

He also said that the convicts had `confessed to have stolen them and also damaged the properties belonging to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to Sections 96, 287, 319(A) and 327 of the Penal Code.


