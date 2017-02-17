In Abuja Court dissolves marriage over HIV positive wife

Everyman Eleanya said that the court had done everything possible to reconcile the parties.

  • Published:
Divorce request. play

Divorce request.

(Press)

Cheating Spouse Teacher urges court to divorce 10-year marriage for husband’s insincerity
In Oyo Pregnant woman seeks dissolution of 22-yr-old marriage
Off You Go! Man seeks divorce from wife who brings him bad luck after sex
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Festus not to expose his family secret

A Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, on Friday dissolved the marriage between Joseph Danjuma, a farmer, and his HIV positive wife.

The Presiding Judge, Everyman Eleanya, who ordered the dissolution of the marriage, said that the court had done everything possible to reconcile the parties.
“The court did everything possible to reconcile the couple but all efforts failed."

Eleanya dissolved the marriage and ordered that the bride price be returned to the husband.
Earlier, Danjuma had told the court that he still loved his wife even with the HIV.

“My wife got pregnant and put to bed in 2012; the child got terribly ill and died."

“Due to the ailment and death of the child, I insisted that my wife be tested of HIV, which the doctor did and she tested positive."
“Because I still loved my wife, we used condom as a means of protection during sexual intercourse."
“But as time went on, she refused me using condom on her, and insisted on intercourse without condom,” he narrated.

The respondent, who admitted being HIV positive, consented to the dissolution of the marriage, adding that she was tired of the marriage.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet
2 Withered Affair Man forced to suck wife's menstrual blood wins divorce...bullet
3 Tales Of Woe 'Libyan officials tortured us, raped our ladies'-...bullet

Gist

 
In Abuja Court dissolves 25-year-old marriage over lack of love
Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has been accused of being a fraudster
Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Alleged Yahoo-Yahoo king finally appears in court
The BEAT FM continues to expand. Port-Harcourt is the third Nigeria city it has moved to.
THE BEAT FM Megalectrics expands radio division to Port-Harcourt
Misa Mohammed the fake officer
Dumb Criminal Man who celebrated fake position in church arrested