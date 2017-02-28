In Abuja 3 men bag 4 months imprisonment for stealing tricycle parts

They said they were pushed into crime because they were jobless and hungry.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

A Grade 1 Area Court, Karmo, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced three men to four months imprisonment for stealing tricycle spare parts.

The convicts are Mohammed Abdullahi, 22; Auwal Ibrahim, 20 and Aminu Adam, 21. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

The presiding judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave them an option of fine of N10, 000 each and warned them to desist from committing crime.

The judge said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to would-be offenders.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, had told the court that one Rabiu Umar of Gwarimpa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarimpa Police Station on Feb. 23.

Dalhatu said that the convicts were caught on the same day at Setraco area of 2nd Avenue, Gwarimpa, with the intention to steal tricycle batteries and tyres.

He added that during police investigation, a sharp cutter and a pair of scissors were found in the convicts’ possession.

The offence, the prosecutor told the court, was punishable under Sections 79, 95 and 319 of the Penal Code.

Shortly before the judgment, the convicts prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

They said they were pushed into crime because they were jobless and hungry.

