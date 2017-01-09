Import Tariffs The FG does not want to kill baby boy lifestyle after all

The Federal Government says it is not increasing import tariffs and the baby boys are happy.

  Published:
The FG denies increasing tariffs on luxurious goods, sports cars and SUVs play

(Party Jollof )

Recently, it was widely reported that the Federal Government had raised the tariffs on several luxurious goods, sports cars and SUVs.

The news did not settle down well with most Nigerians who are dreams of buying SUVs, second-hand cars or sports cars, cigars and alcoholic spirits in 2017.

Well, it strangely seems the news was false (even though the Aso Rock handle tweeted it).

The SUV concept comes with three electric motors and can drive 310 miles on a single charge, according to Audi. It can accelerate to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. But the SUV only seats four people. play

(Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

 

On Friday, January 6, 2017, the Federal Ministry of Finance stated that import tariffs have not been raised on luxurious goods.

No more tariffs on luxurious goods play

(Bella Naija )

 

"The Federal Ministry of Finance wishes to categorically state that the correct position is that, the 2016 FPM  did not involve any upward review of tariff on the affected food items and luxury goods. On the contrary, tariffs for those items remained at their 2015 levels, while duties for some other items were actually reduced. A comparison of the  2015 Fiscal Policy Measures  Circular dated 20th  March 2015 and the  2016 Fiscal Policy Measures dated 29th  November 2016 will affirm this position" read the statement.

Lagos big boys speak with a British accent play

(babajidesalu)

 

A lot of baby boys all over the country can rest easy now and import their BMW and Mercedes-Benz rides. Someone in Aso Rock had quick fingers.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 35 Edition play

(emercedesbenz)

 

Prior to the clarification, it was reported that SUVs or sports car will attract a 70% tariff while the import duty for second-hand cars was 35%.

