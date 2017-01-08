Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestyle

  • Published:
Lagos big boys speak with a British accent play

Lagos big boys speak with a British accent

(babajidesalu)

South China Sea US says China has returned seized sea drone
Trump China rejects President-elect's claim it stole drone
Donald Trump 'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery
STOAN Association lauds FG’s ban on vehicle importation through land borders
Car Import Ban 5 Things to know about new FG policy
In Abuja Senate accelerates repeal of 58-year-old old Customs Act to check corruption
n Egypt Govt sharply increases customs duties as it seeks to curb imports
Data Price Increase Expect poor data services - Telecom operators tell consumers
Trump President-elect to put aside business empire, names Treasury chief
Data Price Increase 'Buhari not aware of NCC's directive to Telcos'

If you are a baby boy, 2017 is going to be a very hard year for you.

The 'change' administration is hating on baby boys right now in a big way.

On Thursday, December 2016, it was announced that the government had raised import duties on stuff that make baby boys shine such as luxury goods, SUVs, sports cars, and alcohol.

Malaika buys Range Rover E-Vogue play

Malaika buys Range Rover E-Vogue

(LIB)

 

As from now if you want to bring in your car from the ports and it is an SUV or sports car, you will pay 70 percent of the value of the car as duties. This money will be paid to the Nigeria Customs Service.

And wait for it Tokunbo cars (used cars) have gone from 10% import duty to 35%. As a matter of fact, cars can only come through the ports. Say bye bye to Seme border where most Nigerians buy their second-hand vehicles.

2017 Toyota Corolla play

2017 Toyota Corolla

(topgear)

 

For luxury boats, the same import duty applies. Prior to the increase, these cars and boats attracted a 20% import duty. This means Otedola and co will have to pay a lot more to bring their pretty boats and private yachts into the country.

Billionaire Femi Otedola's yacht play

Billionaire Femi Otedola's yacht

(kokofeed)

 

The bad news does not stop there. Members of St. Bottles Cathedral will also take a big hit as alcoholic spirits will attract a 70 percent tariff as opposed to 10 percent before.  Smokers are not left out. Tobacco imports have been slapped with a 60 percent tariff.

Cigars play

Cigars

(nonsmokingladybug)

 

It gets harder and harder to flex as a baby boy in the country. First the recession, now this.

The small money baby boys had saved to stunt on the haters in 2017 can't do anything thanks to these tariffs.

Low key these import duties isn't about helping local industries grow but they are a form of taxation.

The Nigerian government is broke and needs money from everywhere. Right now they are taxing baby boys.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet
2 Arik Air Airline releases statement after manager was beaten up by...bullet
3 Zambia African country allows women to take day off during their periodsbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Grace Washeko had her ear eaten by Bor, the jealous lover of her husband.
In Kenya Woman bites off ear of lover's wife in supremacy battle
Court Gavel
419 Crooked man arraigned in court for theft
 
SCOAN Lady who bleeds through eyes shares healing testimony