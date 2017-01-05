Impersonation Doctor docked for causing death of pregnant woman during CS

A medical doctor has been docked in a Lagos Court for partnering with a fake doctor to carry out a Caeserian Section operation on a pregnant woman leading to her death.

  • Published:
A Lagos State-based medical practitioner, Olugbenga Farajimakin, has been docked at an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assisting a ‘self-acclaimed doctor’ to perform a Caesarian Section on a pregnant woman, which led to her death.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 44-year-old Farajimakin was arraigned on a one-count charge of conspiracy.

The police prosecutor handling the case, Inspector Adebayo Oladele, had earlier told the court that the accused committed the offense on June 5, 2016, at Glorious Mercy Clinic situated at 14, William Akintunde Street, Abule-Egba area of the state.

Inspector Oladele said that Farajimakin had partnered one Shehu Abdulkareem, a nurse who has been parading himself as a medical doctor, to carry out a surgical operation on the late woman, Eunice Omokwudu.

It was gathered that Abdulkareem is only licensed to operate a convalescent home but he had been carrying out operations on patients claiming to be a qualified doctor.

“The accused had joined Abdulkareem to perform a Caesarean Section on one Eunice Omokwudu that led to her death.

Farajimakin ought to have prevented Abdulkareem from doing so since he was only a trained nurse,” Inspector Oladele told the court presided by Chief Magistrate M. O. Olajuwon.

The prosecutor added that Abdulkareem who had been arraigned sometime in 2016, is to face trial on negligence and murder before a Lagos High Court, following a legal advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

When the charge was read to Farajimakin, he pleaded not guilty and Magistrate Olajuwon admitted him to N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum while the matter was adjourned to January 26, 2017, for a mention.

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse.

