Ibrahim Bauni Kannywood producer dies following brief illness

The film maker who was buried today, February 24, 2017, reportedly died after falling sick.

Kannywood movie producer, Ibrahim Bauni, has been reported dead following a brief illness.

According to reports, the deceased who kicked the bucket on Friday, February 24, 2017, was buried on the same day based on Islamic rites.

Globacom ambassador, Ali Nuhu, described the passing of the film maker as one that is difficult to come to terms with.

He acknowledged the role of the deceased in the bid to strengthen the Hausa movie industry.

“Bauni was one of the founders of Kannywood, we had sleepless night and worked tirelessly to take the industry to where it is today; his loss is irreparable and a bitter pill to swallow,” Nuhu disclosed.

The deceased, who has had twenty years experience in Kannywood is popular for movies such as "Kalubale" and "Harafin So", some of the hits known to patronisers of the industry.

