A Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Ireland to work as a prostitute, stunned a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after she told of how her ‘madam’ allegedly forced her to sleep with 10 men every day and pocketed the money the men paid her.

According to the Irish Examiner, the disclosure was made on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, during the trial of the ‘madam’, Joy Imasogie, who is being put on trial for engaging in human trafficking and running a prostitution ring in that country.

The victim narrated that the 40-year-old Imasogie made her undergo voodoo initiation in Nigeria before going to Ireland during which she swore she would not report Imasogie.

She further alleged that while she was working as a prostitute, Imasogie’s husband, Kingsley, also took advantage of her and had sex regularly with her.

Imasogie, a resident of Chapleswood Crescent, Hollystown, Dublin 15, and an native of Edo State in Nigeria, had pleaded not guilty to organizing for the victim to enter the country illegally, compelling or coercing her to be a prostitute and to controlling or directing the activities of prostitution for gain between March 2006 and April 2008.

On her second day of evidence at the court, the victim said she lived in a flat in Phibsborough where she was visited by up to ten men a day, usually came at night or at lunchtime.

She said that Imasogie and another woman made the arrangements and that she would receive a phone call when a man was on the way while the prostitution service was advertised on a website run by a woman in England.

According to her, Imasogie allegedly told her the price was €150 for half an hour and €250 for an hour. She added that Imasogie also warned her that some of the men might want anal sex as an additional service but she refused to do this.

She said that she might receive €2,000 a day from the men but that Imasogie allegedly took half of the money for arranging the men to come, and half to pay off a €50,000 debt she said the victim owed her for bringing her to Ireland, leaving her with no money at the end of the day ss well not getting any allowance, adding that she said she had to demand money from the Imasogie for her personal items and that Imasogie would sometimes bring her food.

The woman also said that after some time, she thought she had worked off about €40,000 of the €50,000 debt but when she asked Imasogie about this, the accused replied that she had lost the book she used to keep track of this and that she believed the woman had paid off only €15,000 or €20,000.