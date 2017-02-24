"Dear Pulse,

My name is Paul, a 38-year-old man. I am compelled to write this letter to you to spill out what has been burning my heart and hope your readers can give me some soothing words.

My wedding to Lara was scheduled for the second week of March but I had to call it off because of what I caught her having lesbian sex two weeks to the wedding.

I met Lara three years ago during a seminar we had both gone to represent our companies. We both work in the finance sector as she represented her bank while I represented insurance company I worked for.

On the first day of the seminar, Lara was very active, asking brilliant questions and making very intelligent contributions. Coupled with her brain was that she was very beautiful and carried herself very well.

She was also very respectful and helpful and I felt drawn to her immediately. Another thing that helped was that we stayed in the same hotel and we used to have lunch together and got acquainted.

When we got back to Lagos, we kept in contact and it took me close to eight months before she would agree to go out with me.

One thing I noticed with Lara was that she had many female friends and when I asked hr why it was so, she told me that she feels more comfortable with women than with men. I guess that answer was lost on me but I was secretly happy that there were no men to share my attention.

One particular lady who was very close to her was Mina and they were so close that they even wore each other's clothes.

One thing I found disturbing was that whenever we had sex, Lara was kind of detached and would not participate in it as much as I would have wanted.

When I proposed to Lara, I noticed that Mina was not very happy but Lara told me she was just sad that he best friend would soon leave her and become a married woman and that I should not worry about that.

Mina was to be her bride's maid and we had put things in motion to make the day a grand one when the scales fell from my eyes.

I had gone to Lara's house at the close of work to give her some invitation cards to give her friends but she was not at home. I called her number but the line was switched off, so I thought I should go to Mina's place and drop off the cards.

As I drove into Mina's compound, I saw Lara's car and I thought it was even convenient that she was there. I was about knocking the door to the one bedroom apartment Mina stayed but I heard some moaning sounds and I was taken aback.

I thought Mina's boyfriend was around and they were having sex but what was Lara doing there? Or was she the one being made love to? Out of curiosity, I went to the window to peep and lo and behold, my own fiancee and her best friend were naked on the bed having lesbian sex.

I did not know when I let out a scream and shouted her name. They immediately sprang apart and tried to cover their nakedness but I had seen enough.

I stormed out of the compound and the only thing on my mind was to call off the wedding.

Lara, Mina, and their friends have been begging me to give her another chance but all their pleadings have fallen on deaf ears.

My family and Lara's relatives were also shocked when I told them that the wedding is off without giving them a reason but everyone is now blaming me without knowing what Lara did.

At least, I have protected her and have not told anyone what she did but I would be damn if I will go ahead with the wedding after what I saw.

Paul."