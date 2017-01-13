Morning Teaser ‘I am married but still think of my ex’

What would you do if you are forced to marry someone you do not love while the love of your life is still out there waiting for you to come back to him/her?

  • Published:
Sad Woman play

Sad Woman

(Google)

Morning Teaser ‘Help: I have lost my wife to my best friend’
Morning Teaser ‘I left my Lagos girlfriend to marry trouble from the village’
Morning Teaser 'After spending my money on him, he left me for another woman'
Morning Teaser 'After sponsoring her in school, she dumps me after graduation'
Morning Teaser 'My husband is not the father of my son"
Morning Teaser 'My fiancee only enjoys sex when it is violent'
Morning Teaser 'My wife beat up my mother'
Morning Teaser ‘My pastor says he must sleep with me to have a baby’

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Faustina, a 26-year-old married woman. I must state here that my parents forced me to marry James who is the son of a family friend and my dad’s business partner.

I had to obey my parents but deep down, I knew I would not be a happy woman because I was madly in love with my ex-boyfriend, Kingsley and wanted to spend my life with him.

Right from day one, my parents, especially dad, did not accept Kingsley when I took him home to introduce to them.

I remember clearly that after Kingsley left, my dad called me into his study and told me in clear terms that he would never give his blessings for Kingsley to marry me, adding that he had an agreement with his friend that James would marry me when he got back to Nigeria from America where was based.

I fought my parents, threw tantrums, cajoled them and even reported them to elders in the family but they stood their ground and in the end, I was married off to James.

We have been married for three years now but I have never known happiness for one day and even when James is making love to me, I always visualize Kingsley on top of me.

James knows my situation and has tried his best to make me love him but I still cannot bring myself to loving another man apart from Kingsley.

I keep thinking about him and once in a while, I sneak out of the house to meet Kingsley for sex and at such times, I feel like not going back to my husband.

Kingsley has mooted the idea of our running away to Europe where we could get married but I know my parents would disown me if I ever do that.

Faustina.”

Dear readers, on Morning Teaser today, we want you to advice Faustina on what to do as she has found herself in a very tight situation.

What do you think Faustina should do in this situation?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet
2 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet
3 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet

Gist

This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will tell a friend whose wife is cheating
David Oyedepo Bishop rains curses on sponsors of Southern Kaduna killings
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.
In Lagos Landlady docked for allegedly stealing tenant’s N297K food stuffs
In Makurdi Court remands farmer in prison for alleged murder