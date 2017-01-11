Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wife

A journalist in Malawi has incurred the wrath of his countrymen after he took to social media to call his wife unprintable names.

Collins Mkita is said to be mentally unstable play

Collins Mkita is said to be mentally unstable

A top Malawian journalist, Collins Mtika, has come under fire after he took to the social media to pour insults on his wife, calling her so many unprintable names.

MalawiNews reports that Mtika who works with the Center for Investigative Journalism in Malawi (CIJM), and also writes for some popular journals in the country like Nyasa Times, The Mail and Guardian, is said to be in the habit of using the social media to insult his wife and mother of his children, often saying she is a witch and has been working for his downfall.

In the latest post on Facebook, Mtika went as far as putting his wife’s photograph on his post and wrote:

“This is the witch I married. This one will kill me one day.”

The post did not go down well with many of his country people who see him as not being man enough and a bully who picks on his wife.

Family members of the woman said she has suffered untold distress over the post and others in the past but that she has refused to take any legal action as she sees as her husband as having mental problems.

Domestic Violence Former Abia governorship candidate beats wife to stupor

