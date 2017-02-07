Residents of the Ubulu-Alia community in Awara, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State were thrown into horror after human skulls, a basin of blood and other fetish items were uncovered inside a popular church in the area.

ALSO READ: “In God's Name: Dead bodies discovered under foundation of popular church in Enugu [Gory Pictures]”

According to Authority Newspaper, the General Overseer of the church, Ark of Covenant Ministry located in the community, Pastor Ngozi Odika, was descended upon by some irate youths of the area when the discovery was made.

The pastor, according to the report, was beaten mercilessly after his alleged girlfriend and accomplice was caught with some fetish items by the local vigilantes including human hair, animal horns, and other objects and upon interrogation, she confessed that they belonged to the man of God.

The lady was then dragged to the church to confirm her words that the pastor was also involved in juju practice and a search in the altar revealed 5 human heads buried alongside some other skulls of animals, a basin of blood and fingernails.

A witness in the community said:

“As the Pastor’s altar was later vandalized, other revelations emerged. In his altar was found 5 human heads buried alongside some other skulls of ani­mals.

The youths also discovered a basin of blood and fingernails at a discrete area of the church.

On interrogation by the vigilantes, the pastor who is well respected in the community confessed to being a spiritual father to some militants and other criminals who come to him for various powers and other members of his church.

He also confessed that he used strands of hair from babies dedicated at the church for his devilish rituals.”

ALSO READ: “In God's Name: Pastor who uses 'Juju', 'Babalawo' caught, paraded naked in Imo”

Another community source who claimed to be an ex-militant said that after preparing charms for the criminals, the pastor was constantly on their necks for payment but when some of the militants’ charms became impotent, they became angry and accused him of reversing the charms he prepared for them.