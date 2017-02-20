A worried mother has sent out an SOS to the general public to help her locate her 12-year-old daughter after her housemaid absconded with the girl .

The troubled mother, Mary Ayeh, took to her social media account to narrate how the maid identified as Mary who was just employed three months ago, left her home in the Fagba area of Lagos State on Thursday, February 16, with her young daughter, Faith, and since then, has not been seen .

Ayeh said that Mary, a native of Benue State, was seen by her driver leaving the house with her bags alongside the girl and when they were queried, Mary reportedly said that she and the girl were sent to drop the bags with the security man and that was the last they were seen.

Read what Ayeh wrote:

"On Thursday morning, my daughter who has never woken up on her own to prepare for school, came to my room early in the morning, saying she wanted to prepare for school.

I told her to go back to her room and continue sleeping as it was not yet time for school. When it was time for her to prepare for school, I told her younger sibling who is on mid-term break to go and wake her up.

He got to her room but didn't find her. So I asked him to go check on her in the house help's room but both of them were not there.

That was when I quickly stood up and went outside. I saw the driver washing our car outside and asked him if he had seen my daughter and the house help that morning.

He said he saw them leaving the gate with their bags. He said he asked them where they were going with their bags and they told him I was the one who sent them to drop the bags at the estate main gate."

Ayeh added that the case had been reported to the police and urged anyone with information that could locate the missing duo to contact the family on 08068782546 or reports at the nearest police station