Home > Gist >

Hotter Than Fire :  Man throws wife off storey building for keeping late night

Hotter Than Fire Man throws wife off storey building for keeping late night

A man has been docked in a Lagos court for allegedly beating up his wife and throwing her off a storey building.

  • Published:
play

Good For You Man who battered his wife over male child sacked by Zenith Bank
2 Sides Of A Coin Zenith Bank manager sacked for beating wife states own story
Domestic Violence Woman cries out after ex-husband brutalizes her in front of their son
Domestic Violence Man brutalizes wife in Lagos
Domestic Violence Man arrested for battering wife over missing N2K
Devil Himself Husband pours hot water into wife's private parts in Kenya
The Fear Of Women... Woman pays assassins N500K to kill husband
Domestic Violence Former Abia governorship candidate beats wife to stupor

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu, has been docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly throwing his wife off their two-storey building apartment because she came home late.

ALSO READ: “Domestic Violence: Bank manager brutalizing wife because she did not give him a male child”

Total Media reports that Akejelu, a carpenter who resides at Seun Nwachi Street, Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, got mad that his wife, Oghenekevwe, came back late from an outing and got into during a fight with her and in the process, threw her off the storey building.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Inuoha, the offence which was committed on November 13, 2016, at the accused’s residence, led to the woman breaking her two ankles and that Akejelu is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building, which caused her two ankles to dislocate,” he said.

Inspector Inuoha added that the offenses contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

ALSO READ: “Domestic Violence: Woman cries out after ex-husband brutalizes her in front of their son”

When the charges were read to Akejelu, he pleaded not guilty and the president of the court, Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum, while adjourning the case to February 15, 2017, for a mention.

More

MMM Man beats wife to coma for investing in Ponzi scheme

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
2 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
3 Gone To Rest Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home todaybullet

Gist

Hang man's noose
Wages Of Sin Son of former Reps member sentenced to death for murder
Some sex enhancing drugs
Way To Go Man dies during sex with teenage lover in Onitsha hotel
Over 15 thousand subscribers subscribe to Glo’s 4G LTE in 24 hours.
NCC Glo grew internet subscriber base in October
The estranged couple, Anthony Ekweanu and Frances Obi
Lost Love Groom calls off wedding after catching bride with lover 2 days to event