Hotter Than Fire :  Man throws wife off storey building for keeping late night

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu, has been docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly throwing his wife off their two-storey building apartment because she came home late.

ALSO READ: “Domestic Violence: Bank manager brutalizing wife because she did not give him a male child”

Total Media reports that Akejelu, a carpenter who resides at Seun Nwachi Street, Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, got mad that his wife, Oghenekevwe, came back late from an outing and got into during a fight with her and in the process, threw her off the storey building.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Inuoha, the offence which was committed on November 13, 2016, at the accused’s residence, led to the woman breaking her two ankles and that Akejelu is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building, which caused her two ankles to dislocate,” he said.

Inspector Inuoha added that the offenses contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

ALSO READ: “Domestic Violence: Woman cries out after ex-husband brutalizes her in front of their son”

When the charges were read to Akejelu, he pleaded not guilty and the president of the court, Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum, while adjourning the case to February 15, 2017, for a mention.