A sex-starved 35-year-old homeless man and his wife have been arrested and charged to a court in Lagos State for breaking into someone's apartment to have sex.

The couple, Ifeanyi and Esther Nwaogo had allegedly broken into an empty room in a house located at 18, Joe Ayinka Street in Ejigbo, a suburb of the state, to make love but luck ran out on them when the landlord of the house caught them in the act and raised an alarm.

According to PM Express, a tenant had recently vacated the room and had yet to remove all of his property when the vagrant couple forced themselves into the apartment to have sex.

They were arrested after the landlord reported the incident at the Ejigbo Police Division where they were arrested and arraigned at the court on a charge of burglary.

The Okwelle, Imo State-born Nwaogo, while pleading not guilty to the charge of burglary, narrated that he had accommodation problem due to the challenges he was facing as a result of dwindling in his music career.

He said since that last year when their accommodation challenges started, he and his wife had not had any sexual contact which had been a burden to both of them.

He added that when they could not bear the sexual pressure any longer, he forced the door of the room open and took his wife there to have sex with her before the landlord caught them and raised alarm.

He said they did not remove anything in the house neither did they damage the property and had been pleading with the landlord but he refused.

The police alleged that the couple had committed a criminal offense by forcefully entering the place and therefore liable to the offense.

The couple including their only child was brought to the court to be arraigned before the presiding Magistrate’s Mrs. J.O.E Adeyemi, who ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody pending when the prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Oriafor, would present their case file for an arraignment.