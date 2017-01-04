Hollyweed Man behind vandalisation of iconic Hollywood sign identified

A man named Jesus Hands has been fingered as the man behind the vandalisation of the Hollywood sign.

The supposed prankster in Hollywood, Los Angeles vandalised the iconic Hollywood on Sunday, January 1, 2016, has been identified.

The prankster turned the Hollywood sign up in the hills into Hollyweed has been reported to be a man known as Jesus Hands on social media.

If you look closely at the Hollyweed sign, you will spot the name 'Jesus Hands' written on it.

Jesus Hands sign on the Hollyweed sign play

Jesus Hands sign on the Hollyweed sign

(Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images )

 

Jesus Hands (whose real name is Zach Fernandez) can be seen talking about a mission of sorts in a footage obtained by TMZ. He confirmed that this mission was accomplished later on.

Jesus Hands play

Jesus Hands

(YouTube )

 

On Jesus Hands' Instagram account there is a photo of the Hollyweed sign with the caption "In all it's glory."

Jesus Hands post on Instagram play

Jesus Hands post on Instagram

(Instagram )

 

The Hollyweed prank is a throwback to Jan. 1, 1976 when Daniel N. Finegood altered the sign the same way.

Mr Finegood died in 2007 at the age of 52. Before hid death Finegood messed with the sign several more times.

Hollyweed sign in 1973 play

Hollyweed sign in 1973

(dabsmag)

 

The Hollywood has been the target of pranksters for decades. However, increased security including video cameras has led to fewer cases of vandalization.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

