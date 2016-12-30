Home > Gist >

High Greed :  Man kidnaps self to get N4M ransom from uncle

High Greed Man kidnaps self to get N4M ransom from uncle

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Delta State for faking his kidnap in a bid to collect money from his rich uncle.

  • Published:
Justice Ifeanyi wanted to play big on his rich uncle play

Justice Ifeanyi wanted to play big on his rich uncle

(Channels TV)

A Child Like This... Student connives with boyfriend to stage kidnap, extort money from parents
In Lagos Police arrest man for defrauding his employer of N19.5 million
A Child Like This... Son kidnaps stepmother, demands N100k from father
What A Man Can Do... Female kidnap suspect stripped naked by angry mob
A Child Like This... Female student arranges her own kidnap to extort N6M from parents
InLagos Police arrest man for extortion, threat to kidnap businesswoman
End Of The Road Nollywood actor who kidnapped female banker is Christ Embassy music director
Criminal Mind Evangelist arrested for kidnapping, selling 4-yr-old girl in Imo

The dreams of a 21-year-old man, Justice Ifeanyi, of celebrating the Yuletide season in a very big way, has been truncated after he was arrested by the police for kidnapping himself.

ALSO READ: “Badoo: Accountant kidnaps self after stealing N15M from company”

The self-kidnapper, according to the Delta State Police Command, had allegedly gone into hiding and sent a text message to his rich uncle that he had been kidnapped and would not be released until a ransom of N4 million is paid.

Channels TV reports that Ifeanyi had confessed to the police that he planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand  to secure his release

“I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village and celebrate the Christmas and New Year in a big way.”

ALSO READ: “A Child Like This...: Female student arranges her own kidnap to extort N6M from parents”

But his bubble burst after his uncle informed the police and he was traced to his hideout from the text messages he sent to his uncle and arrested.

More

Story For The Gods Prophet accused of abducting 16-yr-old girl said he wanted to cast out demons from her

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
2 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
3 ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this Decemberbullet

Gist

Hang man's noose
Wages Of Sin Son of former Reps member sentenced to death for murder
Hotter Than Fire Man throws wife off storey building for keeping late night
Some sex enhancing drugs
Way To Go Man dies during sex with teenage lover in Onitsha hotel
Over 15 thousand subscribers subscribe to Glo’s 4G LTE in 24 hours.
NCC Glo grew internet subscriber base in October