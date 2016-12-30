High Greed :  Man kidnaps self to get N4M ransom from uncle

The dreams of a 21-year-old man, Justice Ifeanyi, of celebrating the Yuletide season in a very big way, has been truncated after he was arrested by the police for kidnapping himself.

The self-kidnapper, according to the Delta State Police Command, had allegedly gone into hiding and sent a text message to his rich uncle that he had been kidnapped and would not be released until a ransom of N4 million is paid.

Channels TV reports that Ifeanyi had confessed to the police that he planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand to secure his release

“I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village and celebrate the Christmas and New Year in a big way.”

But his bubble burst after his uncle informed the police and he was traced to his hideout from the text messages he sent to his uncle and arrested.