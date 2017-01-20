Here & Now Red TV's big show is cool for now

  • Published:
The girls of 'Here & Now', TASA play

The girls of 'Here & Now', TASA

(Red TV)

Red TV has blasted us with billboards one of its flagship shows 'Here & Now', and Pulse Gist feels the show has racked up enough episodes to deserve a review.

The show presently has six episodes. So what's up with this show produced by UBA's vanity YouTube channel which is now a power broker in the Nigerian banks YouTube channels arm race.

Here & Now is a travel show about TARA- a female wolf pack of four friends. TARA is gotten from the first letter of their names. How original.

The cast of 'Here & Now' play

The cast of 'Here & Now'

(itsred)

 

Taje is the curvy, fashion loving and mainland hating diva. Come on Taje, the mainland is a very cool place.

Taje of Here & Now play

Taje of Here & Now

(Bella )

 

Amiola is the artsy one who so far has the best quote on the show "I really like people who create things. I believe their brains are a very beautiful and amazing place (sic).

Amiola of 'Here & Now' play

Amiola of 'Here & Now'

(Bella Naija )

 

"And I just want to sit down with their brains and touch their brains. And you know look at them, poke them and have mini orgasms from them." Well, I am still waiting to see if she has orgasms on the show.

Next up is Seyitan, the obligatory foodie in this band of sisters. She is really about the foodie life. In all the episodes, she talks about food or can't wait to eat.

Seyitan of 'Here & Now' play

Seyitan of 'Here & Now'

(Media Guide )

 

Lastly, is Ajifa who is the music junkie and the life of the party. She gets cool points for being the only mainlander.

Ajifa of 'Here & Now' play

Ajifa of 'Here & Now'

(Bella Naija )

 

Now the concept of the show is this. Here & Now is a hybrid travel reality show. The four friends decide to visit several countries in Africa. It's funny when they mention Africa, it seems they are talking about a different continent and not the one they actually live in.

So far they have been to Douala, Cameroon and Nairobi, Kenya. If you are into single ladies having fun in foreign countries, then this show works for.

It has its fun moments like when Taje wasn't feeling the mountain climb at all. The clubbing scene wasn't bad as well but there is a feeling that the show can be more.

The girls having club in Douala play

The girls having club in Douala

(YouTube/RedTV )

 

In Episode 1, Ajifa was talking about her love life with Taje. I expected this to be the second story arch of the show but the love angle part fizzled out quickly. So sad.

Another interesting observation is Here & Now has an average of 20,000 views. For so many views, it's strange that it doesn't get much buzz on Twitter.

Anyway, Here & Now is worth your attention and time when you are less busy.

P.S the show has the understandable UBA plugs.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

