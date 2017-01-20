Here & Now Red TV's big show is cool for now

Red TV has blasted us with billboards one of its flagship shows 'Here & Now', and Pulse Gist feels the show has racked up enough episodes to deserve a review.

The show presently has six episodes. So what's up with this show produced by UBA's vanity YouTube channel which is now a power broker in the Nigerian banks YouTube channels arm race.

Here & Now is a travel show about TARA- a female wolf pack of four friends. TARA is gotten from the first letter of their names. How original.

Taje is the curvy, fashion loving and mainland hating diva. Come on Taje, the mainland is a very cool place.

Amiola is the artsy one who so far has the best quote on the show "I really like people who create things. I believe their brains are a very beautiful and amazing place (sic).

"And I just want to sit down with their brains and touch their brains. And you know look at them, poke them and have mini orgasms from them." Well, I am still waiting to see if she has orgasms on the show.

Next up is Seyitan, the obligatory foodie in this band of sisters. She is really about the foodie life. In all the episodes, she talks about food or can't wait to eat.

Lastly, is Ajifa who is the music junkie and the life of the party. She gets cool points for being the only mainlander.

Now the concept of the show is this. Here & Now is a hybrid travel reality show. The four friends decide to visit several countries in Africa. It's funny when they mention Africa, it seems they are talking about a different continent and not the one they actually live in.

So far they have been to Douala, Cameroon and Nairobi, Kenya. If you are into single ladies having fun in foreign countries, then this show works for.

It has its fun moments like when Taje wasn't feeling the mountain climb at all. The clubbing scene wasn't bad as well but there is a feeling that the show can be more.

In Episode 1, Ajifa was talking about her love life with Taje. I expected this to be the second story arch of the show but the love angle part fizzled out quickly. So sad.

Another interesting observation is Here & Now has an average of 20,000 views. For so many views, it's strange that it doesn't get much buzz on Twitter.

Anyway, Here & Now is worth your attention and time when you are less busy.

P.S the show has the understandable UBA plugs.