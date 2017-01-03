Hell Bound Gang who robbed, raped women arrested in Lagos

A four-man gang who specialized in robbing and gang-raping women have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command, after they raped nine women in less than two weeks.

New Telegraph reports that the gang comprising of Saviour Daniel, 23, Daniel Olayemi, 18, Abdulwahab Yusuph, 17 and the gang leader, Sunday John, 27, operated at the Charity area of Oshodi in the metropolis.

While confessing to their crimes, one of the suspects, Olayemi, said that in the last two weeks, the gang has robbed 12 passers-by and raped no fewer than nine women in a bush at Charity Bus Stop.

“I have followed our leader, John, to more than 12 operations. We used to operate at Charity Bus Stop from 4:00 a.m. to 5:40 a.m. In our last operation, we attacked a 57-year-old woman.

She was passing by Charity Bus Stop. I snatched her handbag and disappeared into the bush. I came out of the bush to see three of my colleagues having sex with the lady.

I hid the best of the three phones I found in her bag. I disclosed to them that I saw two small phones and N8, 000.

We had, in a similar circumstance days before that, raped a 42-year-old lady at the same spot when we didn’t see any valuable from her bag.

We took turns to rape her, then, we allowed her to go. John used to take the initiative and the lead in the rape. He would drag the ladies into the bush before calling us to take turn. He is the leader of the gang.

None of us dare challenge him. He doesn’t share with us whatever we made from the robberies. That was why I stole the Samsung Tablet from that lady.

Yes, we also used to rob men. I participated in the robbery of about three men at the Charity Bus Stop. In all the instances, John took a commanding lead, seizing the victims and dragging them into the bush where we either rape or took their valuables.”

John, the gang leader on his part, said:

“In the last two weeks, we have robbed and raped nine women between ages 27 to 57. We used to drag them into the bush and took turns to rape them.

Our primary aim was to steal valuables, but I have been raping most of the victims after robbing them. It’s true that it was my idea, but we all took part.

After robbing the ladies, I dragged them into the nearby bush. If they are younger ladies, I carry them into the bush. Two weeks ago, I carried a lady into the bush.

After raping her, my members all ran away. They took all she had on her. Her dress was all messed up. I took her to where she cleaned up. She couldn’t even find her shoes.

I got new set of slippers for her before I gave her N500 for transport, to board a bus to Iyana Ipaja. Most of those we raped were between 24 to late 50s. We raped a mama last Sunday. She was in her late 50s.

We’re not the only gang that operates there; I know of three other gangs. Some groups of boys come from Agbado and Agege to operate at Charity Bus Stop. They used to operate in the evening.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, has confirmed the arrest of the suspects, saying they had been constituting a nuisance to the public and would be charged to court soon.