Residents of a community in Imo State were thrown into shown and concern after the mutilated body of a young lady was discovered in a forest.

ALSO READ: “Rituals Killers: Headless body of girl found in Osun [Very Graphic Photo]”

According to a blogger, Ifeanyicy Njoku, the body of the lady with the head, breasts, and private parts missing , was found inside a deep forest along the Amaruru-Okpala road in the Okpala/Amaruru community in Iho, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 5, 2017.

Residents say the shocking find has sent apprehension around the community and its environs with fears that she could have been murdered for ritual purposes with vigilante groups set up to patrol the towns daily.

ALSO READ: “Ritual Killers: Young lady murdered, heart, intestines removed (Very Graphic Photo)”

It was gathered that the state police command and the Imo Security Network are presently on the and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances and identity of the girl have begun.