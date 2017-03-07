Touch Not My Anointed Gunmen kidnap man of God in Rivers

A revered man of God has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

A popular man of God, Arch Bishop Amiso Iyalla Amen, the General Overseer of Christ Bible Church International, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Rivers State.

ALSO READ: "Lagos: Suspected militants kidnap RCCG pastor in Ikorodu"

According to his worried family, Bishop Amen was abducted at his residence in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, the state capital, a few days ago.

And since then, the abductors have not contacted the family to demand for a ransom neither has there been any luck by the police to unravel the motive behind the kidnap of the revered man of God.

According to family members of the Bishop, there are divided opinions as many think he has been abducted by kidnappers while others believe those who kidnapped him could be people who have been having issues with him over the church leadership.

ALSO READ: "Oba Yushau Oseni: Monarch's kidnappers demand N500m ransom"

Anyone who has information that could lead to the rescue of Bishop Amen should please contact the nearest police station or call 08033402570 or 08135331166.

